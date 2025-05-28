jmpt

JumpTokenJMPT

Live JumpToken price updates and the latest JumpToken news.

price

$1.04

$0

(0%)

24h low

$1.01

24h high

$1.04

VS
USD
BTC

The live JumpToken price today is $1.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $57.56K. The table above accurately updates our JMPT price in real time. The price of JMPT is up 1.03% since last hour, up 1.69% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $31.90M. JMPT has a circulating supply of 14.67M coins and a max supply of 30.79M JMPT.

JumpToken Stats

What is the market cap of JumpToken?

The current market cap of JumpToken is $15.20M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of JumpToken?

Currently, 55.56K of JMPT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $57.56K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.69%.

What is the current price of JumpToken?

The price of 1 JumpToken currently costs $1.04.

How many JumpToken are there?

The current circulating supply of JumpToken is 14.67M. This is the total amount of JMPT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of JumpToken?

JumpToken (JMPT) currently ranks 1321 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 15.20M

1.69 %

Market Cap Rank

#1321

24H Volume

$ 57.56K

Circulating Supply

15,000,000

