Trader Joe is a DEX currently live on Arbitrum, Avalanche, and Ethereum. The platform seeks to offer a "one-stop shop" DeFi experience for users, which includes swapping, staking, farming, lending, borrowing, NFT trading and leverage. The ultimate goal is to build a trading platform, that provides users with a true ‘one-stop-shop’ DeFi experience. It's core DEX mechanism is liquidity book, concentrated liquidity with volatility fees. Participants can take part in governance and fee sharing through the protocol's native JOE token.

 