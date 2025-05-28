Trader Joe is a DEX currently live on Arbitrum, Avalanche, and Ethereum. The platform seeks to offer a "one-stop shop" DeFi experience for users, which includes swapping, staking, farming, lending, borrowing, NFT trading and leverage. The ultimate goal is to build a trading platform, that provides users with a true ‘one-stop-shop’ DeFi experience. It's core DEX mechanism is liquidity book, concentrated liquidity with volatility fees. Participants can take part in governance and fee sharing through the protocol's native JOE token.
The live JOE price today is $0.20 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.34M. The table above accurately updates our JOE price in real time. The price of JOE is up 1.37% since last hour, up 0.40% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $98.34M. JOE has a circulating supply of 398.14M coins and a max supply of 499.71M JOE.
What is JOE?
JOE Stats
What is the market cap of JOE?
The current market cap of JOE is $78.44M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of JOE?
Currently, 47.45M of JOE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $9.34M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.40%.
What is the current price of JOE?
The price of 1 JOE currently costs $0.20.
How many JOE are there?
The current circulating supply of JOE is 398.14M. This is the total amount of JOE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of JOE?
JOE (JOE) currently ranks 582 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 78.44M
0.40 %
#582
$ 9.34M
400,000,000
