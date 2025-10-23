joi

$0.0079

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Joi price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $643.27K. The table above accurately updates our JOI price in real time. The price of JOI is down -26.80% since last hour, down -34.13% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.90M. JOI has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B JOI.

Joi Stats

What is the market cap of Joi?

The current market cap of Joi is $10.60M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Joi?

Currently, 81.45M of JOI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $643.27K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -34.13%.

What is the current price of Joi?

The price of 1 Joi currently costs $0.008.

How many Joi are there?

The current circulating supply of Joi is 1.00B. This is the total amount of JOI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Joi?

Joi (JOI) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.60M

-34.13 %

Market Cap Rank

#1743

24H Volume

$ 643.27K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

