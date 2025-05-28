jos

$0.0208

The live JuliaOS price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.14M. The table above accurately updates our JOS price in real time. The price of JOS is up 4.84% since last hour, up 7.14% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $20.80M. JOS has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M JOS.

What is the market cap of JuliaOS?

The current market cap of JuliaOS is $20.26M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of JuliaOS?

Currently, 102.74M of JOS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.14M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 7.14%.

What is the current price of JuliaOS?

The price of 1 JuliaOS currently costs $0.02.

How many JuliaOS are there?

The current circulating supply of JuliaOS is 999.99M. This is the total amount of JOS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of JuliaOS?

JuliaOS (JOS) currently ranks 1200 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 20.26M

7.14 %

Market Cap Rank

#1200

24H Volume

$ 2.14M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

