$0.322

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.11

24h high

$1.81

VS
USD
BTC

The live JoyStick price today is $0.32 with a 24-hour trading volume of $377.65K. The table above accurately updates our JSK price in real time. The price of JSK is up 5.96% since last hour, down -81.46% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $483.49M. JSK has a circulating supply of 150.00M coins and a max supply of 1.50B JSK.

JoyStick Stats

What is the market cap of JoyStick?

The current market cap of JoyStick is $48.35M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of JoyStick?

Currently, 1.17M of JSK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $377.65K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -81.46%.

What is the current price of JoyStick?

The price of 1 JoyStick currently costs $0.32.

How many JoyStick are there?

The current circulating supply of JoyStick is 150.00M. This is the total amount of JSK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of JoyStick?

JoyStick (JSK) currently ranks 828 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 48.35M

-81.46 %

Market Cap Rank

#828

24H Volume

$ 377.65K

Circulating Supply

150,000,000

