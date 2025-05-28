jst

JUSTJST

Live JUST price updates and the latest JUST news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.035

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.04

VS
USD
BTC

The live JUST price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $33.59M. The table above accurately updates our JST price in real time. The price of JST is up 0.31% since last hour, down -2.02% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $346.12M. JST has a circulating supply of 9.90B coins and a max supply of 9.90B JST.

JUST Stats

What is the market cap of JUST?

The current market cap of JUST is $346.13M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of JUST?

Currently, 960.69M of JST were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $33.59M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.02%.

What is the current price of JUST?

The price of 1 JUST currently costs $0.03.

How many JUST are there?

The current circulating supply of JUST is 9.90B. This is the total amount of JST that is available.

What is the relative popularity of JUST?

JUST (JST) currently ranks 221 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 346.13M

-2.02 %

Market Cap Rank

#221

24H Volume

$ 33.59M

Circulating Supply

9,900,000,000

latest JUST news