$0.0184

The live Juice Finance price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.24M. The table above accurately updates our JUICE price in real time. The price of JUICE is down -2.58% since last hour, down -4.61% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.38M. JUICE has a circulating supply of 263.36M coins and a max supply of 1.00B JUICE.

Juice Finance Stats

What is the market cap of Juice Finance?

The current market cap of Juice Finance is $5.04M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Juice Finance?

Currently, 230.82M of JUICE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.24M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.61%.

What is the current price of Juice Finance?

The price of 1 Juice Finance currently costs $0.02.

How many Juice Finance are there?

The current circulating supply of Juice Finance is 263.36M. This is the total amount of JUICE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Juice Finance?

Juice Finance (JUICE) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 5.04M

-4.61 %

Market Cap Rank

#1743

24H Volume

$ 4.24M

Circulating Supply

260,000,000

