juld

JulSwapJULD

Live JulSwap price updates and the latest JulSwap news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0

$0

(NaN%)

24h low

$0

24h high

$0

VS
USD
BTC

The live JulSwap price today is $0 with a 24-hour trading volume of $48.07K. The table above accurately updates our JULD price in real time. The price of JULD is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is . JULD has a circulating supply of coins and a max supply of JULD.

JulSwap Stats

What is the market cap of JulSwap?

The current market cap of JulSwap is $. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of JulSwap?

Currently, of JULD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $48.07K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.

What is the current price of JulSwap?

The price of 1 JulSwap currently costs $0.

How many JulSwap are there?

The current circulating supply of JulSwap is . This is the total amount of JULD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of JulSwap?

JulSwap (JULD) currently ranks -1 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$

%

Market Cap Rank

#-1

24H Volume

$ 48.07K

Circulating Supply

0

latest JulSwap news