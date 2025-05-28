JUNO is a Layer-1, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchain built using the Cosmos SDK and serving as a cross-chain smart contract Hub for the Cosmos Ecosystem. It aims to be a more functional sister network to the Cosmos Hub. The chain allows developers to write and deploy contracts using CosmWasm. JUNO, the native asset of the network secures the blockchain via proof of stake and acts both as a key to on-chain governance and as fuel for all interoperable smart contracts deployed in the ecosystem.