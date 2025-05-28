JUNOJUNO
Live JUNO price updates and the latest JUNO news.
price
$0.1
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.07
24h high
$0.12
The live JUNO price today is $0.10 with a 24-hour trading volume of $684.10K. The table above accurately updates our JUNO price in real time. The price of JUNO is down -3.84% since last hour, up 37.62% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.58M. JUNO has a circulating supply of 79.51M coins and a max supply of 105.63M JUNO.
about JUNO
What is JUNO?
JUNO Stats
What is the market cap of JUNO?
The current market cap of JUNO is $7.92M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of JUNO?
Currently, 6.83M of JUNO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $684.10K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 37.62%.
What is the current price of JUNO?
The price of 1 JUNO currently costs $0.10.
How many JUNO are there?
The current circulating supply of JUNO is 79.51M. This is the total amount of JUNO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of JUNO?
JUNO (JUNO) currently ranks 1713 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.92M
37.62 %
#1713
$ 684.10K
80,000,000
