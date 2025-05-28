jup

JupiterJUP

Live Jupiter price updates and the latest Jupiter news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.595

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.59

24h high

$0.62

VS
USD
BTC

The live Jupiter price today is $0.59 with a 24-hour trading volume of $126.62M. The table above accurately updates our JUP price in real time. The price of JUP is down -0.70% since last hour, down -2.91% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.16B. JUP has a circulating supply of 2.90B coins and a max supply of 7.00B JUP.

Jupiter Stats

What is the market cap of Jupiter?

The current market cap of Jupiter is $1.72B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Jupiter?

Currently, 212.87M of JUP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $126.62M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.91%.

What is the current price of Jupiter?

The price of 1 Jupiter currently costs $0.59.

How many Jupiter are there?

The current circulating supply of Jupiter is 2.90B. This is the total amount of JUP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Jupiter?

Jupiter (JUP) currently ranks 70 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 1.72B

-2.91 %

Market Cap Rank

#70

24H Volume

$ 126.62M

Circulating Supply

2,900,000,000

latest Jupiter news