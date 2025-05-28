jupsol

$192.16

$188.38

$194.67

The live Jupiter Staked SOL price today is $192.16 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.65M. The table above accurately updates our JUPSOL price in real time. The price of JUPSOL is down -0.12% since last hour, down -0.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $872.26M. JUPSOL has a circulating supply of 4.54M coins and a max supply of 4.54M JUPSOL.

Jupiter Staked SOL Stats

What is the market cap of Jupiter Staked SOL?

The current market cap of Jupiter Staked SOL is $871.78M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Jupiter Staked SOL?

Currently, 29.40K of JUPSOL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.65M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.34%.

What is the current price of Jupiter Staked SOL?

The price of 1 Jupiter Staked SOL currently costs $192.16.

How many Jupiter Staked SOL are there?

The current circulating supply of Jupiter Staked SOL is 4.54M. This is the total amount of JUPSOL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Jupiter Staked SOL?

Jupiter Staked SOL (JUPSOL) currently ranks 113 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 871.78M

-0.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#113

24H Volume

$ 5.65M

Circulating Supply

4,500,000

