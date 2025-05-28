jyai

Jerry The Turtle By Matt FurieJYAI

Live Jerry The Turtle By Matt Furie price updates and the latest Jerry The Turtle By Matt Furie news.

price

$0.000193

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0002

24h high

$0.0003

VS
USD
BTC

The live Jerry The Turtle By Matt Furie price today is $0.0002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.62M. The table above accurately updates our JYAI price in real time. The price of JYAI is up 3.75% since last hour, down -27.62% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.29M. JYAI has a circulating supply of 69.00B coins and a max supply of 69.00B JYAI.

Jerry The Turtle By Matt Furie Stats

What is the market cap of Jerry The Turtle By Matt Furie?

The current market cap of Jerry The Turtle By Matt Furie is $13.21M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Jerry The Turtle By Matt Furie?

Currently, 18.78B of JYAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.62M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -27.62%.

What is the current price of Jerry The Turtle By Matt Furie?

The price of 1 Jerry The Turtle By Matt Furie currently costs $0.0002.

How many Jerry The Turtle By Matt Furie are there?

The current circulating supply of Jerry The Turtle By Matt Furie is 69.00B. This is the total amount of JYAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Jerry The Turtle By Matt Furie?

Jerry The Turtle By Matt Furie (JYAI) currently ranks 1433 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 13.21M

-27.62 %

Market Cap Rank

#1433

24H Volume

$ 3.62M

Circulating Supply

69,000,000,000

