K21K21
Live K21 price updates and the latest K21 news.
price
$0.17
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.14
24h high
$0.21
The live K21 price today is $0.17 with a 24-hour trading volume of $99.28K. The table above accurately updates our K21 price in real time. The price of K21 is up 23.40% since last hour, up 21.12% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $3.56M. K21 has a circulating supply of 18.03M coins and a max supply of 21.00M K21.
K21 Stats
What is the market cap of K21?
The current market cap of K21 is $3.71M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of K21?
Currently, 585.09K of K21 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $99.28K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 21.12%.
What is the current price of K21?
The price of 1 K21 currently costs $0.17.
How many K21 are there?
The current circulating supply of K21 is 18.03M. This is the total amount of K21 that is available.
What is the relative popularity of K21?
K21 (K21) currently ranks 1660 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 3.71M
21.12 %
#1660
$ 99.28K
18,000,000
