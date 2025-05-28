kag

The live Kinesis Silver price today is $33.35 with a 24-hour trading volume of $130.09K. The table above accurately updates our KAG price in real time. The price of KAG is up 0.27% since last hour, down -0.31% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $127.40M. KAG has a circulating supply of 3.82M coins and a max supply of 3.82M KAG.

What is the market cap of Kinesis Silver?

The current market cap of Kinesis Silver is $127.38M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kinesis Silver?

Currently, 3.90K of KAG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $130.09K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.31%.

What is the current price of Kinesis Silver?

The price of 1 Kinesis Silver currently costs $33.35.

How many Kinesis Silver are there?

The current circulating supply of Kinesis Silver is 3.82M. This is the total amount of KAG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Kinesis Silver?

Kinesis Silver (KAG) currently ranks 415 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 127.38M

-0.31 %

Market Cap Rank

#415

24H Volume

$ 130.09K

Circulating Supply

3,800,000

