KAGE NETWORKKAGE
Live KAGE NETWORK price updates and the latest KAGE NETWORK news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0595
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.04
24h high
$0.07
The live KAGE NETWORK price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $375.76K. The table above accurately updates our KAGE price in real time. The price of KAGE is up 4.00% since last hour, up 30.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.95M. KAGE has a circulating supply of 100.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M KAGE.
KAGE NETWORK Stats
What is the market cap of KAGE NETWORK?
The current market cap of KAGE NETWORK is $6.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of KAGE NETWORK?
Currently, 6.32M of KAGE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $375.76K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 30.07%.
What is the current price of KAGE NETWORK?
The price of 1 KAGE NETWORK currently costs $0.06.
How many KAGE NETWORK are there?
The current circulating supply of KAGE NETWORK is 100.00M. This is the total amount of KAGE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of KAGE NETWORK?
KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) currently ranks 1731 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 6.18M
30.07 %
#1731
$ 375.76K
100,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/