$0.0595

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.04

24h high

$0.07

VS
USD
BTC

The live KAGE NETWORK price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $375.76K. The table above accurately updates our KAGE price in real time. The price of KAGE is up 4.00% since last hour, up 30.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.95M. KAGE has a circulating supply of 100.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M KAGE.

KAGE NETWORK Stats

What is the market cap of KAGE NETWORK?

The current market cap of KAGE NETWORK is $6.18M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of KAGE NETWORK?

Currently, 6.32M of KAGE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $375.76K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 30.07%.

What is the current price of KAGE NETWORK?

The price of 1 KAGE NETWORK currently costs $0.06.

How many KAGE NETWORK are there?

The current circulating supply of KAGE NETWORK is 100.00M. This is the total amount of KAGE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of KAGE NETWORK?

KAGE NETWORK (KAGE) currently ranks 1731 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.18M

30.07 %

Market Cap Rank

#1731

24H Volume

$ 375.76K

Circulating Supply

100,000,000

