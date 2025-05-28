Kai KenKAI
Live Kai Ken price updates and the latest Kai Ken news.
price
$0.0000000204
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00000002
24h high
$0.00000003
The live Kai Ken price today is $0.00000002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $701.06K. The table above accurately updates our KAI price in real time. The price of KAI is down -15.80% since last hour, down -7.77% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.58M. KAI has a circulating supply of 420.69T coins and a max supply of 420.69T KAI.
Kai Ken Stats
What is the market cap of Kai Ken?
The current market cap of Kai Ken is $9.22M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Kai Ken?
Currently, 34.38T of KAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $701.06K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.77%.
What is the current price of Kai Ken?
The price of 1 Kai Ken currently costs $0.00000002.
How many Kai Ken are there?
The current circulating supply of Kai Ken is 420.69T. This is the total amount of KAI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Kai Ken?
Kai Ken (KAI) currently ranks 1736 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 9.22M
-7.77 %
#1736
$ 701.06K
420,000,000,000,000
