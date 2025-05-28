kaito

$2.33

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.17

24h high

$2.34

VS
USD
BTC

The live KAITO price today is $2.33 with a 24-hour trading volume of $132.68M. The table above accurately updates our KAITO price in real time. The price of KAITO is up 2.92% since last hour, down -0.06% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.33B. KAITO has a circulating supply of 241.39M coins and a max supply of 1.00B KAITO.

KAITO Stats

What is the market cap of KAITO?

The current market cap of KAITO is $563.17M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of KAITO?

Currently, 56.94M of KAITO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $132.68M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.06%.

What is the current price of KAITO?

The price of 1 KAITO currently costs $2.33.

How many KAITO are there?

The current circulating supply of KAITO is 241.39M. This is the total amount of KAITO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of KAITO?

KAITO (KAITO) currently ranks 155 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 563.17M

-0.06 %

Market Cap Rank

#155

24H Volume

$ 132.68M

Circulating Supply

240,000,000

