kan

BitKanKAN

Live BitKan price updates and the latest BitKan news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.000771

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0007

24h high

$0.001

VS
USD
BTC

The live BitKan price today is $0.0008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $228.87K. The table above accurately updates our KAN price in real time. The price of KAN is up 2.43% since last hour, up 8.27% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.71M. KAN has a circulating supply of 5.45B coins and a max supply of 10.00B KAN.

BitKan Stats

What is the market cap of BitKan?

The current market cap of BitKan is $7.49M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of BitKan?

Currently, 296.82M of KAN were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $228.87K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 8.27%.

What is the current price of BitKan?

The price of 1 BitKan currently costs $0.0008.

How many BitKan are there?

The current circulating supply of BitKan is 5.45B. This is the total amount of KAN that is available.

What is the relative popularity of BitKan?

BitKan (KAN) currently ranks 1590 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.49M

8.27 %

Market Cap Rank

#1590

24H Volume

$ 228.87K

Circulating Supply

5,500,000,000

latest BitKan news