The live Ghibli Kapibala price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.42M. The table above accurately updates our KAPIBALA price in real time. The price of KAPIBALA is down -19.92% since last hour, up 203.87% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.47M. KAPIBALA has a circulating supply of 999.99M coins and a max supply of 999.99M KAPIBALA.

Ghibli Kapibala Stats

What is the market cap of Ghibli Kapibala?

The current market cap of Ghibli Kapibala is $6.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ghibli Kapibala?

Currently, 807.18M of KAPIBALA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.42M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 203.87%.

What is the current price of Ghibli Kapibala?

The price of 1 Ghibli Kapibala currently costs $0.005.

How many Ghibli Kapibala are there?

The current circulating supply of Ghibli Kapibala is 999.99M. This is the total amount of KAPIBALA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ghibli Kapibala?

Ghibli Kapibala (KAPIBALA) currently ranks 1731 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

