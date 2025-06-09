Kofi AptosKAPT
Live Kofi Aptos price updates and the latest Kofi Aptos news.
price
$5.07
$0
(0%)
24h low
$5.00
24h high
$5.13
The live Kofi Aptos price today is $5.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.75M. The table above accurately updates our KAPT price in real time. The price of KAPT is down -0.23% since last hour, up 0.82% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $16.60M. KAPT has a circulating supply of 3.27M coins and a max supply of 3.27M KAPT.
Kofi Aptos Stats
What is the market cap of Kofi Aptos?
The current market cap of Kofi Aptos is $16.56M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Kofi Aptos?
Currently, 542.50K of KAPT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.75M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.82%.
What is the current price of Kofi Aptos?
The price of 1 Kofi Aptos currently costs $5.07.
How many Kofi Aptos are there?
The current circulating supply of Kofi Aptos is 3.27M. This is the total amount of KAPT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Kofi Aptos?
Kofi Aptos (KAPT) currently ranks 1311 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 16.56M
0.82 %
#1311
$ 2.75M
3,300,000
