$0.00018

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0002

24h high

$0.0002

VS
USD
BTC

The live Karate Combat price today is $0.0002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $221.83K. The table above accurately updates our KARATE price in real time. The price of KARATE is up 0.00% since last hour, down -1.10% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $19.79M. KARATE has a circulating supply of 66.65B coins and a max supply of 110.00B KARATE.

Karate Combat Stats

What is the market cap of Karate Combat?

The current market cap of Karate Combat is $11.98M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Karate Combat?

Currently, 1.23B of KARATE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $221.83K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.10%.

What is the current price of Karate Combat?

The price of 1 Karate Combat currently costs $0.0002.

How many Karate Combat are there?

The current circulating supply of Karate Combat is 66.65B. This is the total amount of KARATE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Karate Combat?

Karate Combat (KARATE) currently ranks 1502 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.98M

-1.10 %

Market Cap Rank

#1502

24H Volume

$ 221.83K

Circulating Supply

67,000,000,000

