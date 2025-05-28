karrat

$0.0615

The live Karrat price today is $0.06 with a 24-hour trading volume of $605.96K. The table above accurately updates our KARRAT price in real time. The price of KARRAT is down -1.18% since last hour, up 1.63% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $61.50M. KARRAT has a circulating supply of 336.58M coins and a max supply of 1.00B KARRAT.

What is the market cap of Karrat?

The current market cap of Karrat is $20.72M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Karrat?

Currently, 9.85M of KARRAT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $605.96K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 1.63%.

What is the current price of Karrat?

The price of 1 Karrat currently costs $0.06.

How many Karrat are there?

The current circulating supply of Karrat is 336.58M. This is the total amount of KARRAT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Karrat?

Karrat (KARRAT) currently ranks 1186 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 20.72M

1.63 %

Market Cap Rank

#1186

24H Volume

$ 605.96K

Circulating Supply

340,000,000

