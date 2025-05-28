kas

The live Kaspa price today is $0.10 with a 24-hour trading volume of $62.26M. The table above accurately updates our KAS price in real time. The price of KAS is up 0.25% since last hour, down -2.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.66B. KAS has a circulating supply of 26.23B coins and a max supply of 26.24B KAS.

Kaspa Stats

What is the market cap of Kaspa?

The current market cap of Kaspa is $2.66B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kaspa?

Currently, 613.36M of KAS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $62.26M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.11%.

What is the current price of Kaspa?

The price of 1 Kaspa currently costs $0.10.

How many Kaspa are there?

The current circulating supply of Kaspa is 26.23B. This is the total amount of KAS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Kaspa?

Kaspa (KAS) currently ranks 52 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 2.66B

-2.11 %

Market Cap Rank

#52

24H Volume

$ 62.26M

Circulating Supply

26,000,000,000

