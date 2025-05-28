Katana InuKATA
Live Katana Inu price updates and the latest Katana Inu news.
price
$0.000247
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0002
24h high
$0.0003
The live Katana Inu price today is $0.0002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $633.96K. The table above accurately updates our KATA price in real time. The price of KATA is up 0.07% since last hour, down -0.77% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.34M. KATA has a circulating supply of 37.83B coins and a max supply of 50.00B KATA.
Katana Inu Stats
What is the market cap of Katana Inu?
The current market cap of Katana Inu is $9.34M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Katana Inu?
Currently, 2.57B of KATA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $633.96K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.77%.
What is the current price of Katana Inu?
The price of 1 Katana Inu currently costs $0.0002.
How many Katana Inu are there?
The current circulating supply of Katana Inu is 37.83B. This is the total amount of KATA that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Katana Inu?
Katana Inu (KATA) currently ranks 1657 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 9.34M
-0.77 %
#1657
$ 633.96K
38,000,000,000
