kau

Kinesis GoldKAU

Live Kinesis Gold price updates and the latest Kinesis Gold news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$105.45

$0

(0%)

24h low

$104.70

24h high

$106.82

VS
USD
BTC

The live Kinesis Gold price today is $105.45 with a 24-hour trading volume of $92.69M. The table above accurately updates our KAU price in real time. The price of KAU is down -0.06% since last hour, down -1.27% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $151.32M. KAU has a circulating supply of 1.43M coins and a max supply of 1.43M KAU.

Kinesis Gold Stats

What is the market cap of Kinesis Gold?

The current market cap of Kinesis Gold is $151.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kinesis Gold?

Currently, 879.03K of KAU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $92.69M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.27%.

What is the current price of Kinesis Gold?

The price of 1 Kinesis Gold currently costs $105.45.

How many Kinesis Gold are there?

The current circulating supply of Kinesis Gold is 1.43M. This is the total amount of KAU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Kinesis Gold?

Kinesis Gold (KAU) currently ranks 376 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 151.33M

-1.27 %

Market Cap Rank

#376

24H Volume

$ 92.69M

Circulating Supply

1,400,000

latest Kinesis Gold news