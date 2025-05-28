KuCoinKCS
price
$11.33
$0
(0%)
24h low
$11.30
24h high
$11.44
The live KuCoin price today is $11.33 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.20M. The table above accurately updates our KCS price in real time. The price of KCS is down -0.03% since last hour, down -0.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.61B. KCS has a circulating supply of 125.00M coins and a max supply of 142.50M KCS.
about KuCoin
What is KuCoin?
KuCoin Stats
What is the market cap of KuCoin?
The current market cap of KuCoin is $1.42B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of KuCoin?
Currently, 371.04K of KCS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.20M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.20%.
What is the current price of KuCoin?
The price of 1 KuCoin currently costs $11.33.
How many KuCoin are there?
The current circulating supply of KuCoin is 125.00M. This is the total amount of KCS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of KuCoin?
KuCoin (KCS) currently ranks 81 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 1.42B
-0.20 %
#81
$ 4.20M
130,000,000
