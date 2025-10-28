KonnectKCT
Live Konnect price updates and the latest Konnect news.
price
sponsored by
$0.00116
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0
24h high
$0
The live Konnect price today is $0.001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $566.23K. The table above accurately updates our KCT price in real time. The price of KCT is down -0.87% since last hour, down -10.36% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is . KCT has a circulating supply of coins and a max supply of KCT.
Konnect Stats
What is the market cap of Konnect?
The current market cap of Konnect is $8.39M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Konnect?
Currently, 489.60M of KCT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $566.23K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -10.36%.
What is the current price of Konnect?
The price of 1 Konnect currently costs $0.001.
How many Konnect are there?
The current circulating supply of Konnect is . This is the total amount of KCT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Konnect?
Konnect (KCT) currently ranks 1889 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 8.39M
-10.36 %
#1889
$ 566.23K
0
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Monad is a new Layer 1 blockchain designed as a high performance, EVM-compatible platform.
by Danny K
/
Research
The RTK market remains critical to enabling centimeter-level positioning accuracy for autonomous technologies, such as Robots, Drones, and Autonomous Cars. GEODNET has maintained its competitive edge against multi-billion dollar incumbents Trimble and Hexagon through differentiated economics and vast geographic coverage.
/