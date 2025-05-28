Kadena is a public blockchain that aims to optimize for scalability and features a new smart contract language, dubbed Pact, which comes equipped with formal verification and upgradeable smart contracts. Kadena also uses a new Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism called Chainweb that consists of multiple individually mined chains working in parallel to execute network transactions. This design theoretically supports a high-transaction throughput at the base-layer without the need for any second-layer scalability or functionality solutions.