Keep NetworkKEEP
Live Keep Network price updates and the latest Keep Network news.
price
sponsored by
$0.08
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.08
24h high
$0.09
The live Keep Network price today is $0.08 with a 24-hour trading volume of $58.80K. The table above accurately updates our KEEP price in real time. The price of KEEP is down -1.71% since last hour, up 5.28% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $79.97M. KEEP has a circulating supply of 549.72M coins and a max supply of 1.00B KEEP.
about Keep Network
What is Keep Network?
Keep Network Stats
What is the market cap of Keep Network?
The current market cap of Keep Network is $44.08M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Keep Network?
Currently, 735.24K of KEEP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $58.80K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.28%.
What is the current price of Keep Network?
The price of 1 Keep Network currently costs $0.08.
How many Keep Network are there?
The current circulating supply of Keep Network is 549.72M. This is the total amount of KEEP that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Keep Network?
Keep Network (KEEP) currently ranks 732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 44.08M
5.28 %
#732
$ 58.80K
550,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.
Research
Meta-aggregators like Titan and Kamino Swap improve price execution for users, making the Solana swapping landscape more competitive. Jupiter has incorporated meta-aggregation features into its latest routing engine to keep users on its front end (own the user, own the flow). At large, teams are treating swaps as a commoditized complement, offering incredibly cheap or free swaps to own the end-user and increase demand for high-margin product offerings (multi-product DeFi). On another note, the divergence in the concentration of aggregator volume between DEXs suggests increased specialization at the DEX layer by asset type.