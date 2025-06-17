The Keep Network is a privacy layer for blockchains that allows users and applications to store data privately. It features off-chain containers for private data called keeps. The network randomly assigns keeps to a system of participants, called signers, that help store and manage these data containers. Keep's core application, the Random Beacon, provides this source of randomness and aims to ensure an individual signer cannot decode the information stored in the network. Each participant stakes KEEP tokens to act as a signer in exchange for a service fee.