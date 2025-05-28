kekius

$0.0293

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.03

The live Kekius Maximus price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $5.83M. The table above accurately updates our KEKIUS price in real time. The price of KEKIUS is down -0.07% since last hour, down -3.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $29.32M. KEKIUS has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B KEKIUS.

Kekius Maximus Stats

What is the market cap of Kekius Maximus?

The current market cap of Kekius Maximus is $29.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kekius Maximus?

Currently, 198.70M of KEKIUS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $5.83M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.19%.

What is the current price of Kekius Maximus?

The price of 1 Kekius Maximus currently costs $0.03.

How many Kekius Maximus are there?

The current circulating supply of Kekius Maximus is 1.00B. This is the total amount of KEKIUS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Kekius Maximus?

Kekius Maximus (KEKIUS) currently ranks 997 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 29.32M

-3.19 %

Market Cap Rank

#997

24H Volume

$ 5.83M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

