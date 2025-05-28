Kendu InuKENDU
Live Kendu Inu price updates and the latest Kendu Inu news.
$0.000035
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.00003
24h high
$0.00004
The live Kendu Inu price today is $0.00003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $401.38K. The table above accurately updates our KENDU price in real time. The price of KENDU is up 6.27% since last hour, up 12.66% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $34.84M. KENDU has a circulating supply of 991.89B coins and a max supply of 996.75B KENDU.
Kendu Inu Stats
What is the market cap of Kendu Inu?
The current market cap of Kendu Inu is $35.02M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Kendu Inu?
Currently, 11.48B of KENDU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $401.38K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 12.66%.
What is the current price of Kendu Inu?
The price of 1 Kendu Inu currently costs $0.00003.
How many Kendu Inu are there?
The current circulating supply of Kendu Inu is 991.89B. This is the total amount of KENDU that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Kendu Inu?
Kendu Inu (KENDU) currently ranks 896 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 35.02M
12.66 %
#896
$ 401.38K
990,000,000,000
