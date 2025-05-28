ket

Live Ket price updates and the latest Ket news.

price

$0.606

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.56

24h high

$0.62

VS
USD
BTC

The live Ket price today is $0.61 with a 24-hour trading volume of $29.19M. The table above accurately updates our KET price in real time. The price of KET is down -0.43% since last hour, up 2.64% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $605.59M. KET has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B KET.

Ket Stats

What is the market cap of Ket?

The current market cap of Ket is $605.59M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Ket?

Currently, 48.20M of KET were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $29.19M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 2.64%.

What is the current price of Ket?

The price of 1 Ket currently costs $0.61.

How many Ket are there?

The current circulating supply of Ket is 1.00B. This is the total amount of KET that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Ket?

Ket (KET) currently ranks 146 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 605.59M

2.64 %

Market Cap Rank

#146

24H Volume

$ 29.19M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

