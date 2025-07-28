$0.196 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.18 24h high $0.23

The live KEY price today is $0.20 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 199.03K. The table above accurately updates our KEY price in real time. The price of KEY is up 0.44% since last hour, down -12.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 19.06M. KEY has a circulating supply of 97.00M coins and a max supply of 97.00M KEY .