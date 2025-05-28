khai

$0.182

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.18

24h high

$0.21

The live Kitten Haimer price today is $0.18 with a 24-hour trading volume of $849.09K. The table above accurately updates our KHAI price in real time. The price of KHAI is down -13.81% since last hour, down -9.57% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.80M. KHAI has a circulating supply of 54.00M coins and a max supply of 54.00M KHAI.

Kitten Haimer Stats

What is the market cap of Kitten Haimer?

The current market cap of Kitten Haimer is $10.13M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kitten Haimer?

Currently, 4.68M of KHAI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $849.09K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -9.57%.

What is the current price of Kitten Haimer?

The price of 1 Kitten Haimer currently costs $0.18.

How many Kitten Haimer are there?

The current circulating supply of Kitten Haimer is 54.00M. This is the total amount of KHAI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Kitten Haimer?

Kitten Haimer (KHAI) currently ranks 1740 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 10.13M

-9.57 %

Market Cap Rank

#1740

24H Volume

$ 849.09K

Circulating Supply

54,000,000

