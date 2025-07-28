Kinetiq Staked HYPEKHYPE
Live Kinetiq Staked HYPE price updates and the latest Kinetiq Staked HYPE news.
price
$37.74
$0
(0%)
24h low
$37.57
24h high
$39.70
The live Kinetiq Staked HYPE price today is $37.74 with a 24-hour trading volume of $9.44M. The table above accurately updates our KHYPE price in real time. The price of KHYPE is down -1.58% since last hour, down -3.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $863.11M. KHYPE has a circulating supply of 22.87M coins and a max supply of 22.87M KHYPE.
Kinetiq Staked HYPE Stats
What is the market cap of Kinetiq Staked HYPE?
The current market cap of Kinetiq Staked HYPE is $863.13M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Kinetiq Staked HYPE?
Currently, 250.21K of KHYPE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $9.44M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.09%.
What is the current price of Kinetiq Staked HYPE?
The price of 1 Kinetiq Staked HYPE currently costs $37.74.
How many Kinetiq Staked HYPE are there?
The current circulating supply of Kinetiq Staked HYPE is 22.87M. This is the total amount of KHYPE that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Kinetiq Staked HYPE?
Kinetiq Staked HYPE (KHYPE) currently ranks 121 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 863.13M
-3.09 %
#121
$ 9.44M
23,000,000
