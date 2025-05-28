kibshi

The live KiboShib price today is $0.00001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $339.48K. The table above accurately updates our KIBSHI price in real time. The price of KIBSHI is up 2.68% since last hour, up 18.37% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.67M. KIBSHI has a circulating supply of 1.00T coins and a max supply of 1.00T KIBSHI.

KiboShib Stats

What is the market cap of KiboShib?

The current market cap of KiboShib is $12.29M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of KiboShib?

Currently, 26.79B of KIBSHI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $339.48K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 18.37%.

What is the current price of KiboShib?

The price of 1 KiboShib currently costs $0.00001.

How many KiboShib are there?

The current circulating supply of KiboShib is 1.00T. This is the total amount of KIBSHI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of KiboShib?

KiboShib (KIBSHI) currently ranks 1479 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 12.29M

18.37 %

Market Cap Rank

#1479

24H Volume

$ 339.48K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000,000

