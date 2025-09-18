kilo

$0.0721

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.08

VS
USD
BTC

The live KiloEx price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $24.28M. The table above accurately updates our KILO price in real time. The price of KILO is up 62.17% since last hour, up 137.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $72.13M. KILO has a circulating supply of 211.70M coins and a max supply of 1.00B KILO.

What is the market cap of KiloEx?

The current market cap of KiloEx is $16.29M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of KiloEx?

Currently, 336.55M of KILO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $24.28M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 137.58%.

What is the current price of KiloEx?

The price of 1 KiloEx currently costs $0.07.

How many KiloEx are there?

The current circulating supply of KiloEx is 211.70M. This is the total amount of KILO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of KiloEx?

KiloEx (KILO) currently ranks 1501 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 16.29M

137.58 %

Market Cap Rank

#1501

24H Volume

$ 24.28M

Circulating Supply

210,000,000

