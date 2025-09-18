KiloExKILO
Live KiloEx price updates and the latest KiloEx news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0721
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.03
24h high
$0.08
The live KiloEx price today is $0.07 with a 24-hour trading volume of $24.28M. The table above accurately updates our KILO price in real time. The price of KILO is up 62.17% since last hour, up 137.58% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $72.13M. KILO has a circulating supply of 211.70M coins and a max supply of 1.00B KILO.
KiloEx Stats
What is the market cap of KiloEx?
The current market cap of KiloEx is $16.29M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of KiloEx?
Currently, 336.55M of KILO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $24.28M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 137.58%.
What is the current price of KiloEx?
The price of 1 KiloEx currently costs $0.07.
How many KiloEx are there?
The current circulating supply of KiloEx is 211.70M. This is the total amount of KILO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of KiloEx?
KiloEx (KILO) currently ranks 1501 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 16.29M
137.58 %
#1501
$ 24.28M
210,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
EtherFi, the largest liquid restaking protocol, is repositioning itself as a consumer-facing crypto neobank. Beyond staking, it is building a revenue mix around cards, vaults, and trading, aiming to capture sustainable front-end economics in DeFi. The shift highlights EtherFi’s ambition to expand from infrastructure into a full financial platform.
/
Research
We believe that few tokens at the application layer are diverging more from fundamentals than ZORA. Its fully-diluted P/S sits at 90x, pricing significant growth despite a consistent decline in weekly revenues since late July. We foresee an 80% decrease in protocol net margins due to a recent update to the fee structure that reduces trading fees from 3% to 1%, while boosting creators’ portion of the fee split. ZORA’s supply overhang also represents a near-term headwind, with 45% of ZORA’s supply (4.5B tokens or $350M at current prices) earmarked for the team & investors beginning to unlock on October 23, 2025 (36-month linear vesting schedule).