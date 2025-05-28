king

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

The live King Protocol price today is $1,209.35 with a 24-hour trading volume of $71.71K. The table above accurately updates our KING price in real time. The price of KING is up 4.14% since last hour, up 11.96% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.69M. KING has a circulating supply of 9.67K coins and a max supply of 9.67K KING.

King Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of King Protocol?

The current market cap of King Protocol is $11.69M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of King Protocol?

Currently, 59.29 of KING were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $71.71K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 11.96%.

What is the current price of King Protocol?

The price of 1 King Protocol currently costs $1,209.35.

How many King Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of King Protocol is 9.67K. This is the total amount of KING that is available.

What is the relative popularity of King Protocol?

King Protocol (KING) currently ranks 1517 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 11.69M

11.96 %

Market Cap Rank

#1517

24H Volume

$ 71.71K

Circulating Supply

9,700

