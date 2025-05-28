kint

$1.36

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.90

24h high

$1.48

The live Kintsugi price today is $1.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $402.21K. The table above accurately updates our KINT price in real time. The price of KINT is down -1.02% since last hour, up 25.17% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $13.60M. KINT has a circulating supply of 2.04M coins and a max supply of 10.00M KINT.

Kintsugi Stats

What is the market cap of Kintsugi?

The current market cap of Kintsugi is $3.02M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kintsugi?

Currently, 295.74K of KINT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $402.21K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 25.17%.

What is the current price of Kintsugi?

The price of 1 Kintsugi currently costs $1.36.

How many Kintsugi are there?

The current circulating supply of Kintsugi is 2.04M. This is the total amount of KINT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Kintsugi?

Kintsugi (KINT) currently ranks 1738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 3.02M

25.17 %

Market Cap Rank

#1738

24H Volume

$ 402.21K

Circulating Supply

2,000,000

