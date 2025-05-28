kira

Live KIRA price updates and the latest KIRA news.

price

$0.0109

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.01

The live KIRA price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.05M. The table above accurately updates our KIRA price in real time. The price of KIRA is up 35.51% since last hour, up 105.43% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.92M. KIRA has a circulating supply of 999.92M coins and a max supply of 999.92M KIRA.

KIRA Stats

What is the market cap of KIRA?

The current market cap of KIRA is $12.83M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of KIRA?

Currently, 370.60M of KIRA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.05M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 105.43%.

What is the current price of KIRA?

The price of 1 KIRA currently costs $0.01.

How many KIRA are there?

The current circulating supply of KIRA is 999.92M. This is the total amount of KIRA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of KIRA?

KIRA (KIRA) currently ranks 1650 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.83M

105.43 %

Market Cap Rank

#1650

24H Volume

$ 4.05M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

