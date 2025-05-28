kirby

New Baby Elephant Houston ZooKIRBY

Live New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo price updates and the latest New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo news.

price

$0.0082

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.002

24h high

$0.009

VS
USD
BTC

The live New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.62M. The table above accurately updates our KIRBY price in real time. The price of KIRBY is up 8.82% since last hour, up 69.06% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.20M. KIRBY has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B KIRBY.

New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo Stats

What is the market cap of New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo?

The current market cap of New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo is $8.33M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo?

Currently, 1.42B of KIRBY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $11.62M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 69.06%.

What is the current price of New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo?

The price of 1 New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo currently costs $0.008.

How many New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo are there?

The current circulating supply of New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo is 1.00B. This is the total amount of KIRBY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo?

New Baby Elephant Houston Zoo (KIRBY) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.33M

69.06 %

Market Cap Rank

#1742

24H Volume

$ 11.62M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

