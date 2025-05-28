kishu

The live Kishu Inu price today is $0.0000000001 with a 24-hour trading volume of $200.44K. The table above accurately updates our KISHU price in real time. The price of KISHU is up 0.90% since last hour, up 0.22% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.26M. KISHU has a circulating supply of 96,590.71T coins and a max supply of 96,590.71T KISHU.

Kishu Inu Stats

What is the market cap of Kishu Inu?

The current market cap of Kishu Inu is $10.26M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kishu Inu?

Currently, 1886.28T of KISHU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $200.44K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.22%.

What is the current price of Kishu Inu?

The price of 1 Kishu Inu currently costs $0.0000000001.

How many Kishu Inu are there?

The current circulating supply of Kishu Inu is 96,590.71T. This is the total amount of KISHU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Kishu Inu?

Kishu Inu (KISHU) currently ranks 1599 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.26M

0.22 %

Market Cap Rank

#1599

24H Volume

$ 200.44K

Circulating Supply

97,000,000,000,000,000

