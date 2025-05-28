kitty

$0.0000083

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.000008

24h high

$0.000009

VS
USD
BTC

The live Kitty Inu price today is $0.000008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $156.78K. The table above accurately updates our KITTY price in real time. The price of KITTY is down -3.78% since last hour, up 5.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.07M. KITTY has a circulating supply of 731.74B coins and a max supply of 731.74B KITTY.

Kitty Inu Stats

What is the market cap of Kitty Inu?

The current market cap of Kitty Inu is $6.09M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kitty Inu?

Currently, 18.89B of KITTY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $156.78K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.21%.

What is the current price of Kitty Inu?

The price of 1 Kitty Inu currently costs $0.000008.

How many Kitty Inu are there?

The current circulating supply of Kitty Inu is 731.74B. This is the total amount of KITTY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Kitty Inu?

Kitty Inu (KITTY) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.09M

5.21 %

Market Cap Rank

#1742

24H Volume

$ 156.78K

Circulating Supply

730,000,000,000

