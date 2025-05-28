kled

The live Kled AI price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.38M. The table above accurately updates our KLED price in real time. The price of KLED is up 23.82% since last hour, up 156.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.93M. KLED has a circulating supply of 999.82M coins and a max supply of 999.82M KLED.

Kled AI Stats

What is the market cap of Kled AI?

The current market cap of Kled AI is $12.92M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kled AI?

Currently, 570.38M of KLED were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.38M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 156.93%.

What is the current price of Kled AI?

The price of 1 Kled AI currently costs $0.01.

How many Kled AI are there?

The current circulating supply of Kled AI is 999.82M. This is the total amount of KLED that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Kled AI?

Kled AI (KLED) currently ranks 1435 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.92M

156.93 %

Market Cap Rank

#1435

24H Volume

$ 7.38M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

