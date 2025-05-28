kleva

KLEVAKLEVA

Live KLEVA price updates and the latest KLEVA news.

price

$0.125

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.11

24h high

$0.13

VS
USD
BTC

The live KLEVA price today is $0.13 with a 24-hour trading volume of $78.79K. The table above accurately updates our KLEVA price in real time. The price of KLEVA is up 2.19% since last hour, down -3.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.65M. KLEVA has a circulating supply of 68.92M coins and a max supply of 68.92M KLEVA.

KLEVA Stats

What is the market cap of KLEVA?

The current market cap of KLEVA is $8.65M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of KLEVA?

Currently, 627.95K of KLEVA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $78.79K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.11%.

What is the current price of KLEVA?

The price of 1 KLEVA currently costs $0.13.

How many KLEVA are there?

The current circulating supply of KLEVA is 68.92M. This is the total amount of KLEVA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of KLEVA?

KLEVA (KLEVA) currently ranks 1663 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.65M

-3.11 %

Market Cap Rank

#1663

24H Volume

$ 78.79K

Circulating Supply

69,000,000

