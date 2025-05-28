kly

KlayrKLY

Live Klayr price updates and the latest Klayr news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0276

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.02

24h high

$0.03

VS
USD
BTC

The live Klayr price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $106.22K. The table above accurately updates our KLY price in real time. The price of KLY is down -13.10% since last hour, up 24.62% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.11M. KLY has a circulating supply of 154.93M coins and a max supply of 184.93M KLY.

Klayr Stats

What is the market cap of Klayr?

The current market cap of Klayr is $4.92M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Klayr?

Currently, 3.85M of KLY were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $106.22K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 24.62%.

What is the current price of Klayr?

The price of 1 Klayr currently costs $0.03.

How many Klayr are there?

The current circulating supply of Klayr is 154.93M. This is the total amount of KLY that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Klayr?

Klayr (KLY) currently ranks 1712 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.92M

24.62 %

Market Cap Rank

#1712

24H Volume

$ 106.22K

Circulating Supply

150,000,000

latest Klayr news