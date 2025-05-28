Kekius MaximusKM
The live Kekius Maximus price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.70M. The table above accurately updates our KM price in real time. The price of KM is up 34.70% since last hour, up 159.82% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.09M. KM has a circulating supply of 999.81M coins and a max supply of 999.81M KM.
Kekius Maximus Stats
What is the market cap of Kekius Maximus?
The current market cap of Kekius Maximus is $11.54M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Kekius Maximus?
Currently, 153.22M of KM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.70M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 159.82%.
What is the current price of Kekius Maximus?
The price of 1 Kekius Maximus currently costs $0.01.
How many Kekius Maximus are there?
The current circulating supply of Kekius Maximus is 999.81M. This is the total amount of KM that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Kekius Maximus?
Kekius Maximus (KM) currently ranks 1717 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 11.54M
159.82 %
#1717
$ 1.70M
1,000,000,000
