$0.366
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.35
24h high
$0.37
The live Kyber Network Crystal price today is $0.37 with a 24-hour trading volume of $22.54M. The table above accurately updates our KNC price in real time. The price of KNC is up 0.14% since last hour, down -0.21% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $87.77M. KNC has a circulating supply of 170.15M coins and a max supply of 240.10M KNC.
about Kyber Network Crystal
What is Kyber Network Crystal?
Kyber Network Crystal Stats
What is the market cap of Kyber Network Crystal?
The current market cap of Kyber Network Crystal is $62.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Kyber Network Crystal?
Currently, 61.66M of KNC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $22.54M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.21%.
What is the current price of Kyber Network Crystal?
The price of 1 Kyber Network Crystal currently costs $0.37.
How many Kyber Network Crystal are there?
The current circulating supply of Kyber Network Crystal is 170.15M. This is the total amount of KNC that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Kyber Network Crystal?
Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) currently ranks 650 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 62.05M
-0.21 %
#650
$ 22.54M
170,000,000
