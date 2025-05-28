kns

$0.012

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.02

The live Kenshi price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $134.61K. The table above accurately updates our KNS price in real time. The price of KNS is down -17.53% since last hour, down -30.11% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.00M. KNS has a circulating supply of 860.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B KNS.

Kenshi Stats

What is the market cap of Kenshi?

The current market cap of Kenshi is $10.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Kenshi?

Currently, 11.21M of KNS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $134.61K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -30.11%.

What is the current price of Kenshi?

The price of 1 Kenshi currently costs $0.01.

How many Kenshi are there?

The current circulating supply of Kenshi is 860.00M. This is the total amount of KNS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Kenshi?

Kenshi (KNS) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.32M

-30.11 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 134.61K

Circulating Supply

860,000,000

