$63.33

$0

(0%)

24h low

$60.18

24h high

$64.96

VS
USD
BTC

The live KOGE price today is $63.33 with a 24-hour trading volume of $266.52M. The table above accurately updates our KOGE price in real time. The price of KOGE is down -0.19% since last hour, down -2.50% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $214.58M. KOGE has a circulating supply of 3.39M coins and a max supply of 3.39M KOGE.

KOGE Stats

What is the market cap of KOGE?

The current market cap of KOGE is $215.00M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of KOGE?

Currently, 4.21M of KOGE were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $266.52M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -2.50%.

What is the current price of KOGE?

The price of 1 KOGE currently costs $63.33.

How many KOGE are there?

The current circulating supply of KOGE is 3.39M. This is the total amount of KOGE that is available.

What is the relative popularity of KOGE?

KOGE (KOGE) currently ranks 302 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 215.00M

-2.50 %

Market Cap Rank

#302

24H Volume

$ 266.52M

Circulating Supply

3,400,000

